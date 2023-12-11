TAMPA (BLOOM) – Certified Posture Therapist Christi Slaven joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the positive impact posture exercises have on chronic pain.

“Most people live a, mostly, sedentary lifestyle in our society, and since our bodies were designed to move muscles become lethargic.” said Slaven. She went on to say, “Those muscles are no longer capable of supporting our bodies (the bony structure) so joints become compressed.”

Slaven explained the compression that follows is what leads to chronic pain.