“My Fairy Godfathers”, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss their local charity that provides a beauty experience for hundreds of girls attending prom. My Fairy Godfathers enhances young females’ confidence by gifting them the Hollywood experience for a night.

