TAMPA (BLOOM) – Kelly Freeman the founder of, The Dysautonomia Project – The Global Leader in Dysautonomia Education joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about a condition she says is more common than people would ever know.

“Dysautonomia is not rare, it’s more common than Parkinsons or MS

and because of Long Covid it’s more prevalent than ever before”, said Freeman.

According to Freeman 1 in 100 teens has POTS the most common type of Dysautonomia.

“You probably know someone with it, is possible they don’t know they have it but might be experiencing a lightheaded feeling when they stand.” said Freeman.

Freeman says her non-profit focuses on education and says symptoms can vary from person to person. Freeman also explained treatments will vary from person to person.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Dysautonomia refers to a group of medical conditions caused by problems with the autonomic nervous system.