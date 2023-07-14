Advanced Cosmetic Injector and the Founder of Elevate Medical Spa, Tristan Baron, APRN, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the latest trends in aesthetics that focus on restoring the face holistically for a balanced rejuvenation, rather than focusing on “fixing” one area.

Don’t miss new client specials available for a limited time!

● Botox/Dysport for $11/unit

● $100 off syringes of filler

● 20% off all laser & facial services

Schedule a complimentary consultation or appointment by visiting their website at ElevateTPA.com or calling their office at 813-765-4416.

We are super excited to have Elevate Medical Spa participating in our Bloom Health Expo happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.