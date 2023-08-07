Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Guest Host Farron Hipp on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the importance of taking breaks.

“Most of us are very conditioned to always, like, bulldoze through… and in some instances that may be required,” says Garcia, “but most of the time, being able to rest, being able to give our heart a little rest, our mind a little rest, allows us, when we’re going to take on that task the next time, to be more proficient, to be more efficient, to be more tuned in and to actually work with a lot more productivity than if we are trying to burn the candle at both ends.”