Pat Michaels, the Director of Media and Public Relations at OneBlood, joined Guest Host Maggie Rodriguez on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about how much of an impact it makes to regularly give blood.

From cancer patients to car crash victims, people are in desperate need of blood transfusions every day. This Saturday, July 15th, OneBlood will provide an opportunity to donate by bringing a Big Red Bus® to the Bloom Health Expo at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center from 8:30am to 4:00pm.