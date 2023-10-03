TAMPA (BLOOM) – Your community and who you let in to your inner circle has a big impact on the person you become. The saying “you become who you surround yourself with” holds true, so it’s important to teach the value of healthy friendships to teens early on.

Teen Life Coach and the Author of “One Friend? Two Friends? Bad Friend? Good Friend?: The Teen’s Guide to Creating Lifelong Friendships”, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the importance and value of teen friendships.