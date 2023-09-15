The impact of human and pet socialization on canine health is significant and multifaceted.



Lifestyle expert Anastasia Turchetta joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how socialization plays a crucial role in a dog’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being.



Regular interaction with humans and other pets often involves physical activity, which is essential for a dog’s physical fitness. Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, promotes cardiovascular health, and strengthens muscles and joints.



Turchetta also pointed out the cognitive benefits for pets when they interact with humans. “Interaction with humans and other animals can provide mental stimulation for dogs. This includes problem-solving activities, learning commands, and engaging in play, all of which contribute to cognitive development.”, said Turchetta.



Turchetta also believes socialization helps prevent boredom, which can lead to destructive behaviors in dogs, and that mental engagement through social interaction is crucial for their mental well-being.



Socialization can reduce stress and anxiety in dogs. Positive interactions with humans and other pets can provide emotional support and comfort.



All of this will improve your dogs mood. Dogs that socialize regularly tend to be happier and more content, as they receive the attention and affection they need to thrive emotionally.