Functional medicine expert Dr. Cathleen L. Gerenger joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about what she calles “The Hidden Hormone Disruptors” or xenoestrogens.

“They are synthetic compounds that mimic estrogen in the body. They disrupt our hormone balance. When xenoestrogen enter the body they increase the total amount of estrogen resulting in a phenomenon called Estrogen Dominance.”, said Dr. Gerenger.

Dr. Gerenger went on to explain some of the symptoms of estrogen dominace like acne, weight gain, joint pain, headaches, bloating, mood swings, heavy, painful periods, breast tenderness, anxiety and depression.

“These are fround in everyday products, including plastics, cosmetics, pesticides, and food containers.” said Dr. Gerenger.

Dr. Gerenger says it’s best to reduce exposure in small ways like using glass containers or stainless steel, and avoiding certain foods.

