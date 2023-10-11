TAMPA (BLOOM) – Social media gets a bad wrap, and for a lot of reasons its bad reputation is justified. However, there is a way to use social platforms for the good.

Award-winning reporter, digital journalist, JB Biunno, who runs WFLA News Channel 8’s WFLA Now streaming platform joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how using social media in a positive way involves being intentional about your online activities to contribute to your well-being and the well-being of others.