TAMPA (BLOOM) Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is taking a hard stance against human trafficking and training officers to know how to not only identify human traffickers but to support victims and get them the help they need.

Sheriff Chronister joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to talk about why he so passionate about having a human trafficking division of trained officers.

The Sheriff has stated, “Like any business, the human trafficking industry boils down to supply and demand,” the sheriff explained. “People who profit from trafficking women and children, along with those who pay to engage in this awful trade, must always be held accountable.”