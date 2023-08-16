Pets can have a significant positive impact on your emotional wellness. Interacting with pets, whether they are dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, or any other animal, can provide numerous emotional, psychological, and physiological benefits.

Publicity and Lifestyle On-Air Expert, Matthew Dillon and his dog Mama, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how his dog saved his life.

“Owning a pet is also a great form of emotional support and companionship. Your little fur baby can help you with feelings of loneliness and is a loyal, loving creature who will accept you as you are.” said Dillon.

He went on to say, “Pets can also give you something positive to focus on other than the negative feelings that come with depression.”

Dillon believes the bond you develop with your pet can be mutually beneficial and contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life for both of you.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







