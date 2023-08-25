Trauma can have significant effects on the immune system. When the body experiences trauma, whether it’s physical or psychological, it can trigger a complex cascade of physiological responses that impact the immune system’s functioning.

Holistic Life Coach, Josh Valentin, joined Gayle Guyardo about the impact trauma has on the body.

“Trauma triggers the body’s fight or flight stress response, which leads to the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. While these hormones are beneficial in short bursts, chronic or repeated stress can lead to prolonged elevation of cortisol levels. This chronic stress response can suppress the immune system’s ability to function optimally.” said Valentine.

