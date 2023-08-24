Chiropractic Physician and Acupuncturist, Dr. Cathleen Gerenger, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the difference between food allergies and food sensitivities.

Gerenger says food allergies “affect the antibodies” and “[they are] like an alarm system. You eat that food or come in contact with that food and then there’s the symptom, the flare up, immediately. On the flip side, she says food sensitivities are “almost like your record keeper, you know, so it’s like ‘oh you ate that food, you’re okay, but how come two days later it flares up?'”