Medical experts are exploring the link between food sensitivities and how leaky gut can be a root cause of autoimmune disease.

Michelle Cuffe, who is a personal trainer, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her personal story of dealing with health issues and the dramatic changes she experience after going on an elimination diet.

