TAMPA (BLOOM) – Retired RN Michelle Greene Rhodes joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about her website The Color of Wellness which she says is an online platform catering to healthcare professionals of color.

“The website that offers a range of resources, events, and opportunities tailored to the unique needs and experiences of this community.” said Rhodes.

Rhodes explained the website serves as a hub for this community, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment, and provides valuable resources, insightful articles, and access to a supportive network that understands the challenges and triumphs faced by healthcare professionals of color.

Rhodes hopes The Color of Wellness will reshape the narrative in the healthcare industry, saying the platform strives to create a future where healthcare professionals of color can thrive, succeed, and make a positive impact on the well-being of their communities.