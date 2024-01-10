TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Romie Mushtaq, a distinguished neurologist and creator of the brainSHIFT Protocol is out with her new book “The Busy Brain Cure: The Eight-Week Plan to Find Focus, Tame Anxiety & Sleep Again”.

Dr. Romie joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her own personal journey of stepping away from clinical medicine to help people heal their brains.

Dr. Romie’s brainSHIFT Protocol offers a groundbreaking, actionable approach that readers can implement immediately for both immediate relief and long-term wellness.