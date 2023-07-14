In the fast-paced world of broadcast television, it’s often challenging to delve deep into complex health and lifestyle topics. So, Bloom Tampa Bay is launching a digital show hosted by Gayle Guyardo called “Bloom Health Club,” allowing audiences to interact live with our guests. Joining Gayle in this venture is digital producer and reporter Brody Wooddell, adding a dynamic touch to the show’s live production.

The “Bloom Health Club” is designed to capture audiences’ attention and deliver concise, informative discussions. With Brody Wooddell actively participating in the live production and joining the conversations, the new show promises to be engaging and interactive. To ensure accessibility, the online show will be livestreamed on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, creating opportunities for audience engagement and real-time feedback. Plus, episodes are available on demand on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube. Listeners can contribute their thoughts, questions, and suggestions, fostering a sense of community and involvement.

BLOOM covers the topics of health & medicine, nutrition, fitness, beauty, wellness, kids health, sports medicine, holistic healing, mental health, relationships, women’s health, financial health and pet health. From THE DOCTOR IS IN segment featuring a doctor of the day to our RED CARPET TREATMENT showcasing the latest cosmetic procedures BLOOM offers viewers the latest news and information on health and medicine.



