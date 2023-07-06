Tampa (BLOOM) – Hey, hey, hey! Are you ready to talk about everyone’s favorite topic – oral hygiene? Okay, maybe it’s not the most exciting thing in the world, but trust me, flossing is way more fun than you might think! In this article, we’re going to explore all the benefits of flossing and why it’s so important for your overall health.

What is flossing?

First things first, let’s define flossing. Flossing is the act of using a thin, flexible thread to remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth. It’s like giving your teeth a hug! There are all kinds of floss out there – waxed, unwaxed, flavored, unflavored – so you can choose the one that makes you happy.

Benefits of flossing

Now, let’s talk about the good stuff. Flossing isn’t just a way to remove annoying bits of food from your teeth – it has some seriously awesome benefits. Here are just a few:

When you floss regularly, you can get rid of the stuff that your toothbrush can’t reach. This helps prevent the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can lead to gum disease and tooth decay. Prevention of gum disease: Gum disease, or periodontitis, is a serious condition that can lead to tooth loss if left untreated. Flossing is one of the most effective ways to prevent gum disease, as it removes bacteria and food particles from between your teeth and along your gumline.

Flossing is a crucial part of preventing cavities. When you remove food particles and plaque from between your teeth, you help prevent the formation of cavities. Improved overall health: Believe it or not, flossing can actually have some surprising benefits for your overall health. Studies have shown that there is a link between gum disease and other health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes. By keeping your mouth healthy, you may be reducing your risk of developing other health problems.

How often should you floss?

Okay, so we know that flossing is important, but how often should you be doing it? According to the American Dental Association, you should floss at least once a day. It’s best to do it before bed, as this gives your mouth a chance to clean out any debris from the day.

Types of Floss

There are several types of floss available on the market, each with their own advantages and disadvantages. Here are some of the most common types of floss and what you need to know about each:

This is the most common type of floss and is available in both waxed and unwaxed forms. It’s made from nylon filaments and is strong, flexible, and easy to use. The waxed version can be helpful for people with tight spaces between their teeth as it can glide more easily. PTFE floss: PTFE stands for polytetrafluoroethylene, which is a synthetic material that’s also used in non-stick cookware. This type of floss is thinner and more durable than nylon floss, making it ideal for people with tight spaces between their teeth or those who have braces.

Super floss is a type of floss that’s designed specifically for people with braces, bridges, or other dental appliances. It has a stiff end that can be threaded through the appliance and a spongy middle section that can clean around the brackets or wires. Water flossers: Water flossers are a type of floss that uses a stream of water to clean between the teeth. They’re a good option for people who find traditional flossing difficult or uncomfortable, and they can be especially helpful for people with braces or other dental appliances.

When choosing a type of floss, it’s important to consider your own personal needs and preferences. For example, if you have tight spaces between your teeth, you may want to opt for a waxed nylon floss or a PTFE floss. If you have braces or other dental appliances, a super floss or water flosser may be a better choice. Ultimately, the best type of floss is the one that you’ll use consistently as part of your oral hygiene routine.

How to Floss

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to floss properly:

Take a piece of floss that is about 18 inches long and wind it around your middle fingers, leaving a few inches of floss in between. Hold the floss taut between your thumbs and index fingers. Gently guide the floss between your teeth using a sawing motion. Avoid snapping the floss into your gums, as this can cause bleeding or discomfort. Curve the floss around the base of each tooth, making a C-shape with the floss. This will help you reach under the gumline and remove any plaque or debris. Gently move the floss up and down the side of each tooth, making sure to clean both sides. Be sure to use a clean section of floss for each tooth. Once you’ve flossed between all of your teeth, rinse your mouth with water to remove any loosened debris. Finish by brushing your teeth with a fluoride toothpaste to remove any remaining plaque or bacteria.

It’s important to floss at least once a day, preferably before bedtime. Flossing can take some practice, so don’t be discouraged if it feels awkward or uncomfortable at first. With practice, you’ll become more comfortable and proficient at flossing, and your oral health will thank you for it.

Common misconceptions about flossing

Now, let’s address some of the myths surrounding flossing. First of all, flossing should never be painful or uncomfortable. If it is, you may be using the wrong technique or the wrong type of floss. Secondly, flossing is not unnecessary if you brush regularly. Your toothbrush can only reach so far – flossing is the only way to get between your teeth. Finally, flossing is important for everyone, not just certain age groups or populations.

Other Products

In addition to flossing, there are several other oral hygiene products that can help you maintain healthy teeth and gums. Here are some common products and what you need to know about them:

Mouthwash can be a helpful addition to your oral hygiene routine, as it can help kill bacteria in the mouth and freshen your breath. Look for a mouthwash that contains fluoride, as this can help strengthen your teeth. It’s important to note that mouthwash should not be used as a replacement for brushing and flossing. Toothbrush: Your toothbrush is a critical tool in keeping your teeth clean and healthy. Be sure to choose a brush with soft bristles, as hard bristles can damage your teeth and gums. You should also replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles become frayed or worn.

Interdental brushes are small brushes designed to clean between the teeth and under orthodontic appliances. They’re a good option for people with larger gaps between their teeth or those who find traditional flossing difficult. Be sure to choose an interdental brush that’s appropriate for the size of the spaces between your teeth. Tongue scraper: A tongue scraper is a tool designed to remove bacteria and debris from the tongue. It can help freshen your breath and improve your overall oral hygiene. Simply scrape the scraper along your tongue, starting at the back and working your way forward.

Remember, flossing is just one part of a comprehensive oral hygiene routine. Be sure to brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, and use other products like mouthwash and interdental brushes as needed. And don’t forget to visit your dentist regularly for checkups and cleanings!

Flossing may not be the most glamorous part of your oral hygiene routine, but it’s certainly one of the most important. By flossing regularly, you can prevent gum disease, cavities, bad breath, and even improve your overall health. So, next time you’re tempted to skip the floss, think of all the benefits you’re missing out on – and get to flossing!