TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre MS RDN joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a great Turkey & Barley soup recipe that’s perfect for those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey & Barley Soup – Recipe from “Balanced Dinners in a Heartbeat” Ebook on JamieLeeRDN.com

Ingredients

6.5 cups Water

6 Carrot (medium, diced)

2 Sweet Potato (chopped, small)

1 Sweet Onion (small, diced)

1.5 tsps Italian Seasoning

1 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2/3 cup Pearl Barley

12 ozs Turkey Breast, Cooked (skinless, roughly chopped or shredded)

4 cups Baby Spinach

Directions

In a pot over medium-high heat, add the water, carrots, sweet potatoes, onions, Italian seasoning, and salt. Once boiling, lower to a simmer and cook until the carrots are tender crisp, about 5-7 minutes.

Stir in the barley and cook for 15 minutes.

Add the turkey and spinach and cook until the turkey is warmed through and spinach is wilted, about 3 minutes. Divide into 6 bowls and enjoy!