TAMPA (BLOOM) –
Top Tampa chef and caterer, Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, with a Sweet Potato Gratin with Spinach and Quinoa recipe that omits cream and cheese.
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 2 large, sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 cup quinoa, cooked according to package instructions
- 2 cups fresh spinach, chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant and translucent.
- Add the spinach to the skillet and cook until wilted.
- In a separate bowl, combine the cooked quinoa with the sautéed vegetables. Season with thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined.
- Arrange a layer of sweet potato slices at the bottom of the greased baking dish. Spread a layer of the quinoa and vegetable mixture on top of the sweet potatoes. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used, ending with a layer of sweet potatoes on top.
- Pour the vegetable broth over the gratin, ensuring that it covers the sweet potatoes.
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender.
- Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until the top is lightly browned and crispy.
- Allow the Sweet Potato Gratin to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy!
This recipe provides a healthy alternative without cream or cheese, using nutritious ingredients like sweet potatoes, spinach, and quinoa. Feel free to adjust the seasonings and measurements to suit your taste preferences.