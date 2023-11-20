TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Top Tampa chef and caterer, Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, with a Sweet Potato Gratin with Spinach and Quinoa recipe that omits cream and cheese.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 large, sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a baking dish with olive oil or cooking spray and set aside. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté until fragrant and translucent. Add the spinach to the skillet and cook until wilted. In a separate bowl, combine the cooked quinoa with the sautéed vegetables. Season with thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix until well combined. Arrange a layer of sweet potato slices at the bottom of the greased baking dish. Spread a layer of the quinoa and vegetable mixture on top of the sweet potatoes. Repeat the layers until all the ingredients are used, ending with a layer of sweet potatoes on top. Pour the vegetable broth over the gratin, ensuring that it covers the sweet potatoes. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for about 40-45 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until the top is lightly browned and crispy. Allow the Sweet Potato Gratin to cool slightly before serving. Enjoy!

This recipe provides a healthy alternative without cream or cheese, using nutritious ingredients like sweet potatoes, spinach, and quinoa. Feel free to adjust the seasonings and measurements to suit your taste preferences.