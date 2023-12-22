TAMPA (BLOOM) – There is a faster way to wellness thanks to a popular new concept – TelyRX online prescriptions and pharmacy delivery. Joy McAdams, CMO of TelyRX and Dr. Adam Gardner, PharmD, Pharmacist with TelyRX join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about TelyRX which provides one-stop shop for ordering a prescription and getting it approved by a physician and shipped directly to your door. This incredible, efficient “health hack” is avialable now.

TelyRx is your one stop shop for ordering your prescription, get it approved by a physician, get it shipped to your door.

www.TelyRx.com We are your faster way to wellness.

Use Code “Bloom” for a 20% discount