There are all kinds of wearable and portable gadgets that can keep people on a healthy track.

They can do everything from monitoring your heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital signs, providing you with real-time data about your health.

Some smartwatches even have features like fall detection and emergency SOS calls that can automatically alert emergency services if you are in trouble.



Dr. Aimee Duffy a physician and Author of the #1 Bestseller “Normal Doesn’t Have Side-Effects” joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health wellness show Bloom to share how these devices can keep you on a healthy track.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



