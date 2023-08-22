Looking for a delicious and healthy meal that’s quick and easy? Registered and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist Wendy Wesley, RDN joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to participate in the Bloom Dinner Time Challenge of a nutritious and delicious family meal you can make in under 30 minutes. Wendy shares her 30-Minute Quinoa Black Bean Taco Night recipe.

30-Minute Quinoa Black Bean Taco Night Recipe

High fiber whole wheat soft tortillas

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups pre-cooked (Sunday night) quinoa

1 bell pepper

1 medium onion

1 12 oz can stewed. diced tomatoes

Chili powder, garlic powder and cumin powder

(optional) Cole slaw mix, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, olives and cheese for toppings



Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large stainless steel or cast iron pan and add onions and peppers. Cook until soft. Add the quinoa and black beans and heat thoroughly. Add the spices and continue to cook until all the ingredients are heated through and blended. Steam the tortillas in aluminum foil in a toaster or regular oven. Serve with the optional toppings.

