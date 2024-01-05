TAMPA (BLOOM) – With “Dry January” in full swing promoting a healthier lifestyle and allowing people to reassess their relationship with alcohol, demand for mocktails is at an all time high. Boulon Bar Manager Alex Rosenbleeth joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share some cool new mocktail recipes.
Kiwiosity Mocktail Recipe
1.5 oz Kiwi Puree
1.0 oz Pineapple
1.0 oz Lime
4oz Soda Water
Garnish: Mint
Tempting Elixir Mocktail Recipe
1.5 oz Passionfruit Puree
1.0oz Vanilla Syrup
.50 oz Lime
4oz Soda Water
Garnish: Lime Twist