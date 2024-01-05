TAMPA (BLOOM) – With “Dry January” in full swing promoting a healthier lifestyle and allowing people to reassess their relationship with alcohol, demand for mocktails is at an all time high. Boulon Bar Manager Alex Rosenbleeth joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share some cool new mocktail recipes.

Kiwiosity Mocktail Recipe

1.5 oz Kiwi Puree

1.0 oz Pineapple

1.0 oz Lime

4oz Soda Water

Garnish: Mint

Tempting Elixir Mocktail Recipe

1.5 oz Passionfruit Puree

1.0oz Vanilla Syrup

.50 oz Lime

4oz Soda Water

Garnish: Lime Twist