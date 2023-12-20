TAMPA (BLOOM) – Project DYNAMO is a veteran-led, donor-funded international search, rescue, aid and assistance 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Tampa.

Bryan Stern who is the founder and CEO of Project Dynamo joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the organization works and what they need most right now.

Stern is raising awareness and money for Project Dynamo which uses boats, helicopters, and “Oceans 11” type of secret missions to save Americans overseas.

Project DYNAMO formed after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. A few months later its mission expanded into Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Stern said Project Dynamo just completed a high stakes missions behind enemy lines to free an American from Russian captivity.

“DYNAMO’s successful rescue of Kirillo Alexandrov from captivity in Russian-occupied Ukraine in May 2022 led to the groundbreaking Department of Justice indictment of four Russians for war crimes.”

Stern a multiple-tour combat veteran of the United States Army and Navy with a Purple Heart Medal, and has over 25 years of military experience focused on special operations specializing in Hostage Rescue, Counter-Terrorism, and Unconventional Warfare. Bryan has supported, deployed, and operated operations in over 60 countries. Stern was also a military first responder during the attacks on 9/11 in New York City.

Stern said Project Dynamo doesn’t focus on party lines. “You don’t say republicans are being ambushed or democrats have been shot,we’re all unified. We’re all Americans.” said Stern.