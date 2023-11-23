TAMPA (BLOOM) – Since 1987, Donatello owner and founder Guido Tiozzo decided to thank the community for the warm welcome his restaurant had received, he began the tradition of hosting an annual Thanksgiving benefitting the children of Tampa. The grassroots idea has expanded throughout the years, and the number of people enjoying the traditional dinner had grown exponentially reaching the thousands, according to a press release from the restaurant.

Guido Tiozzo’s son Gino Tiozzo, and wife Alessandra Tiozzo, continue to honor the tradition at “Thanksgiving at Donatello”, which began more than 30 years ago.