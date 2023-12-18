TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa Bay Community Leader, Martha Linder, who’s in her 80’s isn’t letting anything slow her down. She even bundled up and traveled all the way to Lambeau Field to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, on December 18th, 2023.

Linder joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for its special on Revitalizing Your Mind & Body and was highlighted on the show as a “Tampa Bay Treasure”.

Linder said one of her secrets to staying active well into her 80’s is by embracing her faith.

“I am a Bible study leader and have done so for 52 years now.”, said Linder. She went on to share that some of the same members have been attending since the beginning and remain her closest friends to date.

Linder knows all about embracing life. In college she was one of the first to cheer at a University of Florida – Florida State game. She is a proud mother and grandmother who was married to P. Scott Linder who was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1st Advisory Board.

Mrs. Linder also dedicates a lot of time to her charitable work even sitting on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for 50 years.

She also gives back through the arts and remains the president of the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra.