TAMPA (BLOOM) – Chiropractor Dr. Michael Sosa of Westchase Chiropractic dedicates a lot of his time helping his patient find ways to eat more nutritious foods and believes learning how to read food labels is critical to making better food choices.

Dr. Sosa even developed a program called “Shop with the Docs”, where his team of doctors actually grocery shops with patients. He shared more about the program with the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, Gayle Guyardo.