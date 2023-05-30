WFLA and Nexstar Media launched Tampa Bay’s new health and wellness website. Bloom Tampa Bay is packed with information about innovative technology that helps people take their health into their own hands, health recipes, and fun activities to participate in across Tampa Bay.

Digital reporter and producer Brody Wooddell joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about what people can find on the website.

“In today’s digital world, it’s not easy to find a trustworthy source for lifestyle and wellness advice.” said Wooddell.

Woodell talked about the working relationship between Bloom the syndicated health and wellness show headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and it’s thoughtfully curated website, that offers a holistic approach to personal growth and well-being that’s both informative and fun.