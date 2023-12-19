TAMPA (BLOOM) – Brooke Bennett, a three-time Olympian & gold medalist for the 800 and 400-meter swim, who is known among the sport as one of the greatest distance swimmers of all times, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how she is working to life other women in life.

Bennett who boasts multiple titles and has even graced the cover of the Wheaties Cereal box is now a mom, motivational speaker and serves as a Beach Lifeguard/Rescue in Clearwater Beach.

Bennett is working to illustrate to others how she can balance work, motherhood and life and stay active because its her important to her well being.

Bennett recently competed with two other females in the sprint triathlon at the CLASH Endurance Event at the Daytona International Speedway.

Her participation is a part of a partnership between CLASH Endurance and Morgan Stanley, a program called “Women without Limits.”

The program is to showcase so many females who juggle motherhood, active lifestyle and competition amidst life’s busyness.

Brooke will also serve as a lifeguard for the other swim-related CLASH events.