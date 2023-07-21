The senior citizen spinoff of “The Bachelor” is coming, and auditions are underway.

Former HSN Fitness Pitch person, and forever “Queen-ager” Wendy LaTorre of Tampa Bay, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why she’s putting her hat in the ring to appear on the Golden Bachelor, and what it’s like dating later in life.

ABC is out with the identity of the star of “The Golden Bachelor”, 71-year-old Gerry Turner, who will be the first-ever mature star of “The Bachelor” franchise in its two decades on the air.

Click here to vote for Wendy!

