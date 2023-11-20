TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Tampa Bay Community is coming together to support Master Pianist Pablo Cossio Luna who is seeking an artist visa. An artist visa is for individuals who possess extraordinary abilities in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.

Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom interviewed Luna about his dream of teaching students with special needs how to play to piano.

“This is something I did in my home country.”, said Luna.

Luna is being embraced by the Tampa Bay community even playing at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts for a charity event supporting the MacDonald Training Center, a top provider of vocational, educational, employment and residential supports for people with disabilities.