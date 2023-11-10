TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s official, team officials announced the new name, colors and logo of the first women’s professional team in the Tampa Bay Area; The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.

Christina Unkel the team President and Amanda Vandervort, the USL Super League President joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what the new team will mean to the Tampa Bay community.

The team shared rendering of an upgraded and expanded waterfront stadium in Downtown Tampa that’s shared with Howard W. Blake High School.

The Sun will begin competing in the USL Super League next August.