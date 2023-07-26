Tampa (BLOOM) – Welcome to Tampa Bay, where the sun is hot, the drinks are cold, and the staycations are oh so sweet.

That’s right folks, it’s time to ditch the passport, the luggage, and the long security lines, because today we’re talking about the joys of a good old fashioned staycation.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “A staycation? In Tampa Bay? Isn’t that just like staying at home and binge watching Netflix?” Well my friends, let me tell you, a Tampa Bay staycation is anything but ordinary. With a plethora of local attractions, world-class beaches, and outdoor adventures, you’ll be amazed at how much fun you can have in your own backyard.

So let’s get started, shall we? Here’s your guide to unwinding, exploring, and recharging in Tampa Bay.

Why Choose Tampa Bay for Staycation?

First things first, let’s talk about why Tampa Bay is the perfect staycation destination. For starters, it’s a hub for some of the best beaches in the world. Whether you’re looking to catch some rays or simply relax on the sand, you won’t be disappointed. And if that’s not your thing, there’s plenty of other attractions to choose from, like Busch Gardens, the Florida Aquarium, or the Tampa Bay History Center.

The Florida Aquarium is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in marine life and conservation. The aquarium is home to more than 14,000 animals and plants, representing over 350 species. Visitors can explore exhibits like the Wetlands Trail, which showcases Florida’s unique freshwater ecosystems, or the Bays and Beaches exhibit, which highlights the diversity of marine life in Tampa Bay. Other popular exhibits include the Coral Reef Gallery, which features a 500,000-gallon tank filled with colorful tropical fish and sharks, and the Ocean Commotion exhibit, which offers interactive displays and hands-on activities for kids. The aquarium also offers a variety of behind-the-scenes tours and animal encounters, where visitors can get up close and personal with dolphins, penguins, and other marine animals. What makes the Florida Aquarium unique is its commitment to education and conservation, and its efforts to protect and preserve marine life in Florida and around the world.

But let’s be honest, the real reason Tampa Bay is so great is because of its locals. We’re friendly, we’re welcoming, and we love showing visitors a good time. So don’t be afraid to strike up a conversation with a stranger or ask for recommendations. You might just make a new friend along the way.

Tips for Making the Most of Your Tampa Bay Staycation

A staycation is a great way to unwind, relax, and recharge without breaking the bank. However, to truly make the most of your staycation experience, it’s important to plan ahead and follow some simple tips to ensure a stress-free and enjoyable time. Here are some suggestions:

Unplug and disconnect: One of the best things about a staycation is that you don’t have to go far to escape from the stresses of everyday life. However, to fully enjoy the experience, it’s important to disconnect from work, social media, and other distractions. Consider setting aside specific times of the day to check your email or phone, and use the rest of the time to explore the area, relax, or try new activities.

Set a budget: While a staycation can be a more affordable alternative to a traditional vacation, it's still important to set a budget and stick to it. Consider the cost of accommodations, activities, and dining options, and plan accordingly. Look for deals and discounts online or through travel apps to save money on your staycation.

Try something new: One of the benefits of staying close to home is the opportunity to explore new areas or try new activities that you might not have considered before. Take advantage of the local attractions and dining options, or try a new hobby or activity that you've been curious about.

Relax and recharge: The ultimate goal of a staycation is to relax and recharge your batteries. Take advantage of the downtime to catch up on sleep, read a book, or simply enjoy the surroundings. Consider visiting a spa or wellness center for a massage or other treatments to help you unwind and feel rejuvenated.

By following these tips, you can make the most of your staycation in Tampa Bay and enjoy a stress-free and enjoyable time.

Unwinding in Tampa Bay

Now, let’s talk about the most important part of any vacation – relaxation. Lucky for us, Tampa Bay is home to some of the best places to unwind in the state. If you’re looking for a spa experience, look no further than the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa or the Sandpearl Resort. Both offer top-notch amenities and services that will leave you feeling pampered and refreshed.

At the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa, visitors can indulge in a variety of luxurious spa treatments, including massages, facials, body wraps, and Ayurvedic services. The spa is known for its natural mineral springs, which have been used for centuries for their healing properties. Visitors can enjoy soaking in the springs, which are rich in sulfur and other minerals, as well as take part in other wellness activities like yoga and meditation. The resort itself is a historic landmark, dating back to the early 20th century, and features beautiful architecture and lush gardens. What makes the Safety Harbor Spa unique is its focus on holistic wellness and natural healing, as well as its picturesque location on the waterfront.

Of course, if a day at the beach is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with Clearwater Beach or St. Pete Beach. The white sand and crystal clear water are the perfect backdrop for a day of sunbathing, swimming, or even just reading a good book. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can rent a paddleboard or kayak to explore the local waterways.

Exploring Tampa Bay

Okay, now that we’re all nice and relaxed, let’s get out there and explore. Tampa Bay is home to a ton of top attractions, like the Salvador Dali Museum, the Tampa Bay History Center, and the Glazer Children’s Museum. If you’re a sports fan, catch a Rays game at Tropicana Field or a Bucs game at Raymond James Stadium. And if you’re looking for something a little more off the beaten path, check out the Chihuly Collection or the Ybor City Museum.

And of course, we can’t talk about exploring Tampa Bay without mentioning its incredible food scene. From fresh seafood to authentic Cuban cuisine, there’s something for everyone. Check out local favorites like Columbia Restaurant, Ulele, or Bern’s Steak House for a taste of the best Tampa Bay has to offer.

Recharging in Tampa Bay

Last but not least, it’s time to recharge our batteries. Tampa Bay is home to some of the best outdoor adventures in the state, like hiking the Hillsborough River State Park, kayaking through the mangroves of Weedon Island Preserve, or even zip-lining at Empower Adventures.

And if you’re in need of some serious R&R, why not book a wellness retreat at the Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa in Palm Harbor? They offer everything from yoga and meditation to Ayurvedic treatments and energy healing.

And if you’re looking for something truly unique, try taking a hot air balloon ride over the city with Big Red Balloon Sightseeing Adventures. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Accommodations in Tampa Bay

Of course, no staycation is complete without a great place to stay. Luckily, Tampa Bay has plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious resort or a cozy bed and breakfast, there’s something for every budget and taste.

If you’re looking for a resort experience, try the Epicurean Hotel or the Don CeSar. Both offer top-notch amenities and stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. And if you’re looking for something a little more low-key, the Island Paradise Cottages of Madeira Beach.

Tampa Bay offers a wide range of accommodations to suit every budget and travel style. Here are some options to consider:

Budget-friendly hotels and motels:

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Tampa Bay Area-Tampa South: This hotel offers affordable rooms with free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

Econo Lodge Busch Gardens: This motel offers basic rooms at a budget-friendly price, as well as free breakfast and an outdoor pool.

Luxury hotels and resorts:

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club: This historic resort offers luxurious rooms and suites, as well as a full-service spa, golf course, and multiple dining options.

The Don CeSar: This iconic pink hotel on St. Pete Beach offers elegant rooms and suites with ocean views, as well as a rooftop lounge, spa, and multiple restaurants.

Alternative accommodations:

Glamping Hub: Glamping Hub offers a variety of unique accommodations in the Tampa Bay area, including safari tents, treehouses, and yurts.

Houseboat rentals: There are several companies in Tampa Bay that offer houseboat rentals, allowing visitors to stay on the water and enjoy the scenery from a unique perspective.

These are just a few examples of the many accommodations available in Tampa Bay. No matter what your budget or travel style, you’re sure to find the perfect place to stay.

Tips for Booking Accommodations

When booking your staycation accommodations, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, try to book as far in advance as possible to get the best deals and availability. And don’t be afraid to ask for upgrades or special packages – many hotels and resorts offer deals for locals or for longer stays.

And if you’re on a budget, try looking for vacation rentals on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. You can often find great deals on private homes or condos that offer more space and privacy than a traditional hotel room.

Local Transportation

Public Transportation: The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) provides public transportation throughout the Tampa Bay area, including buses and streetcars. Visitors can purchase single-ride tickets or multi-day passes, depending on their needs. The HART also offers a free trolley service in downtown Tampa, which makes it easy to explore the city’s attractions and neighborhoods.

Ridesharing Services: Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are widely available in Tampa Bay, and can be a convenient and affordable way to get around the city. The apps allow users to hail rides from their smartphones, and the fares are typically cheaper than traditional taxis. Visitors can also use these services to get to and from the airport.

Bike Rentals: Bike rentals are a great way to explore Tampa Bay at your own pace, and there are several rental companies in the area that offer a variety of bikes, including cruisers, hybrids, and electric bikes. Visitors can rent bikes by the hour, day, or week, and can explore the city’s parks, neighborhoods, and attractions on two wheels.

Car Rentals: If you prefer to have your own transportation, there are several car rental companies located in Tampa Bay, including Hertz, Enterprise, and Budget. Visitors can rent cars at the airport or at various locations throughout the city, and can choose from a variety of vehicles depending on their needs.

With these transportation options, visitors can easily get around Tampa Bay and explore all the amazing attractions and activities that the area has to offer.

Where to Eat and Drink

Seafood Shacks:

The Crab Shack: This local favorite in St. Petersburg offers fresh seafood and waterfront views. Try their famous crab legs or shrimp basket.

Frenchy's Rockaway Grill: Located in Clearwater Beach, this seafood shack offers casual beachfront dining and a variety of seafood dishes, including their famous grouper sandwich.

Upscale Fine Dining:

Bern’s Steak House: This iconic Tampa restaurant has been serving up some of the best steaks in the city for over 60 years. Their menu also includes a wide range of seafood, salads, and sides, and their wine list is legendary.

Ulele: This restaurant in Tampa Heights serves up contemporary Florida fare, with dishes like Alligator Hush Puppies and Gulf Coast Grouper. Their outdoor patio and bar is the perfect spot for a pre-dinner drink.

Craft Breweries:

Cigar City Brewing: This Tampa brewery has gained national recognition for its unique and flavorful beers. Try their flagship Jai Alai IPA or one of their seasonal brews.

3 Daughters Brewing: Located in St. Petersburg, this brewery offers a wide range of craft beers and ciders, as well as a full food menu and outdoor patio.

Cocktail Bars:

The Cask & Ale: This cozy cocktail bar in Sarasota offers an extensive selection of whiskey, bourbon, and craft cocktails. Their bartenders are knowledgeable and friendly, and can help you find the perfect drink.

Coffee Shops:

Buddy Brew Coffee: This local coffee roaster has several locations throughout Tampa Bay, and offers a variety of espresso drinks, pour-overs, and cold brews.

Bandit Coffee Co.: Located in St. Petersburg, this coffee shop serves up artisanal coffee drinks made with locally roasted beans, as well as pastries and sandwiches.

These are just a few examples of the amazing dining and drinking options available in Tampa Bay. No matter what your tastes or preferences, you’re sure to find something delicious to try in this vibrant and diverse city.

Costs of Staycation Activities in Tampa Bay

One of the benefits of a staycation is that it can be a more affordable alternative to a traditional vacation. However, it’s still important to consider the costs of accommodations, activities, and dining options when planning your staycation. Here’s a breakdown of the costs associated with some of the suggestions mentioned in the article:

Accommodations: The cost of accommodations in Tampa Bay can vary widely depending on the type of lodging you choose and the time of year you visit. The suggested accommodations in the article range from luxury resorts to budget-friendly hotels and vacation rentals. On average, you can expect to pay between $100 to $800 per night for a hotel room, depending on the location and amenities. Vacation rentals can be a more affordable option, with prices ranging from $50 to $400 per night for a private apartment or house. Activities: The cost of activities in Tampa Bay can also vary widely depending on the type of activity and the time of year. Many of the suggested activities in the article, such as visiting local beaches, parks, and museums, are either free or have a low admission fee. Other activities, such as spa treatments or water sports, can be more expensive. On average, you can expect to pay between $50 to $350 per person for a spa treatment or water sports activity. Dining: Tampa Bay is known for its diverse culinary scene, with options ranging from seafood shacks to fine dining restaurants. The cost of dining in Tampa Bay can vary widely depending on the type of restaurant and the time of day. Many of the suggested dining options in the article are mid-range, with prices ranging from $15 to $30 per person for a meal. However, upscale restaurants and specialty dining options can be more expensive, with prices ranging from $50 to $150 per person.

By considering the costs of accommodations, activities, and dining options, you can plan your staycation in Tampa Bay more effectively and ensure that it fits within your budget. Additionally, you can look for deals and discounts online or through travel apps to save money on your staycation.

So there you have it – your guide to staycationing in Tampa Bay. Whether you’re looking to relax, explore, or recharge, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State. So take a break from your everyday routine, grab your sunscreen and your flip flops, and get ready to experience the best staycation of your life. Happy vacationing!