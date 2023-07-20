TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As a new parent, it can be really hard to get outside, get some exercise and just be around other adults.

But Fit4Mom Tampa Bay is helping parents do just that. The fitness group lets moms bring their babies and children to class — in fact it’s encouraged!

Regina Hord is the owner, and explains the workout program is meant for moms to not only bond with their kids, but other women as well.

“It gets them out talking, it gets them up moving their bodies, it gets them in the sunshine,” says Hord.

She says she often sees how effective exercising in this setting is for women who feel isolated or are going through postpartum depression, something she experienced as a new mom.

Taryn Ferry brings along her two children every time. It’s nice for her to be able to socialize with other moms even for just an hour each day.

“It doesn’t always have to be about kids,” says Ferry. “It can be ‘what movie are you watching, what TV show are you watching?'”

They offer all kinds of classes, too, including the popular stroller strides which I was invited to take part in! You’ll definitely break a sweat, and have the support of others going through all motherhood as to offer right alongside you.

To sign up, visit Fit44Mom’s Instagram page.