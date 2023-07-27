ENT/ Otolaryngologist Dr. Mariah Pate with Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the common allergies of the Tampa Bay Area, why symptoms are expected to be worse this year and how to treat them.

Allergy Relief is Possible with Tampa Bay Breathe Free! Visit our Website: www.tampabaybreathefree.com and Breathe Free Again!

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.