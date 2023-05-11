The City of Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival is happening on May 13, 2023 from

10 am to 6 pm in downtown Tampa at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.



The festival will honor Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage month.



The event will showcase beautiful cultural performances from various Asian countries and islands of the Pacific, delicious food, authentic API merchandise and informational exhibits.



Joey Omila the Entertainment Coordinator and Spoke person for the 2023 City of Tampa Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Festival and Chef Stephanie Cooper

the owner of Makanalani’s Hawaiian Fusion, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to what people can expect at the festival.



Chef Stephanie Cooper shared her Jackfruit Crab Cakes recipe she’s serving up at the festival with Bloom viewers.



Jackfruit Crab Cakes:



Ingredients

● Jackfruit or Heart of Palm (20oz)

● Onion (¼ of onion)

● Garlic (6 cloves)

● GF bread crumbs (1 cup)

● Paprika(2tsp)

● Cayanne (1tsp)

● Onion powder (1tbsp)

● Garlic powder (1tbsp)

● Vegan mayo (2tbsp)

● Vegan butter (2tbsp for caramelizing

another Tbsp for grilling)

Preparation

1. Shread the jackfruit/fruit of Palm with

forks or blend lightly to have crab like

consistency.

2. Put minced onions, chopped garlic, and

vegan butter into a pan. Carmalize.

3. Add Protien, spices (paprika, cayanne,

onion powder, garlic powder), GF bread

crumbs, squirt of vegan mayo, and

carmelized onions and garlic. Mix

together.

4. Use measuring cup ¼ to mold crab cake.

5. Place butter on the pan, add crab cake,

place small amount of butter on top of

crab cake to soak in. Cook until there is a

crisp edge.

Assemble

Grill pineapple rings for color



