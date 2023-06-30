Tampa (BLOOM) – Are you looking for a fun and enjoyable way to explore Tampa Bay? Walking is a great way to stay active while discovering new places, and Tampa Bay has no shortage of beautiful walking spots to choose from. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best walking spots in Tampa Bay, so lace up your walking shoes and let’s get started!

Overview of Tampa Bay’s Walking Spots

First things first, let’s take a look at the different types of walking spots available in Tampa Bay. Whether you’re in the mood for a beachfront promenade, an urban oasis, or a nature trail, Tampa Bay has got you covered. And the best part? There are options for all types of walkers, from families to fitness enthusiasts to nature lovers.

Top Walking Spots in Tampa Bay

Now that we’ve got an overview of the different types of walking spots available, let’s take a look at the top walking spots in Tampa Bay. These spots are not only beautiful, but also offer a unique experience that you won’t find anywhere else.

Beachfront Promenades

If you’re in the mood for a stroll along the beach, then Clearwater Beach Walk and St. Pete Beach Walk are the spots for you. Not only will you get to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the beach, but you’ll also get some fresh sea air. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and shops along the way to stop and refuel.

Clearwater Beach Walk: In addition to stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico, walkers can expect to see a variety of street performers and artists along the 1.5-mile beachfront promenade. Popular restaurants and shops include Frenchy’s Clearwater Beach, Crabby’s Beachwalk Bar & Grill, and Beach Shanty Cafe. St. Pete Beach Walk: This newly-renovated beachfront promenade offers walkers sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico and plenty of opportunities for people-watching. Popular restaurants and shops include The Drunken Clam and The Brass Monkey.

Urban Oases

If you’re looking for an urban walking experience, then the Tampa Riverwalk and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park are perfect for you. These spots offer a mix of green space and city views, and are conveniently located in downtown Tampa. The Tampa Riverwalk is a scenic route along the Hillsborough River, while Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park offers plenty of space to relax and take in the city skyline.

Tampa Riverwalk: This 2.6-mile urban trail offers walkers a glimpse into Tampa’s history and culture, with stops at several museums and cultural attractions. Popular restaurants and shops along the Riverwalk include Ulele, Armature Works, and Sparkman Wharf. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: This park, located along the Tampa Riverwalk, offers walkers stunning views of the Hillsborough River and the downtown Tampa skyline. Visitors can also check out the iconic Glazer Children’s Museum and the Tampa Museum of Art.

Nature Trails

For those who love to walk in nature, Tampa Bay has plenty of options for you. Lettuce Lake Park and Weedon Island Preserve are two of the top nature trails in the area. Lettuce Lake Park is home to a variety of wildlife, including alligators, while Weedon Island Preserve offers stunning views of the Tampa Bay estuary. Both of these spots offer peacefulness and a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Lettuce Lake Park: This nature preserve, located just north of Tampa, offers walkers a chance to see a variety of wildlife, including alligators, otters, and a variety of bird species. Visitors can also rent kayaks or canoes to explore the park’s waterways. Weedon Island Preserve: This nature preserve, located just south of Tampa, offers walkers a chance to see a variety of coastal habitats, including mangrove forests and salt marshes. Visitors can also check out the Cultural and Natural History Center, which offers exhibits and educational programs.

Other Walking Spots

If you’re looking for something a little different, then Hillsborough River State Park and the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail are worth checking out. Hillsborough River State Park offers a scenic walk along the river, while the Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail is a popular spot for cyclists and walkers alike.

Hillsborough River State Park: This park, located just east of Tampa, offers walkers a chance to explore a variety of natural habitats, including oak hammocks and pine flatwoods. Visitors can also check out the park’s historic Fort Foster and swim in the park’s designated swimming area. Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail: This 47-mile trail offers walkers a chance to explore the communities and natural habitats of Pinellas County, including several coastal towns and parks. Popular stops along the trail include Wall Springs Park and the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks.

Accessibility Information

Clearwater Beach Walk: The entire beachfront promenade is accessible, with paved paths and wheelchair-accessible ramps. Beach wheelchairs are also available for rent. St. Pete Beach Walk: The newly-renovated promenade is fully accessible, with paved paths and wheelchair-accessible ramps. Tampa Riverwalk: The entire 2.6-mile trail is accessible, with paved paths and wheelchair-accessible ramps. Several of the cultural attractions along the Riverwalk also offer wheelchair-accessible exhibits and programs. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: The park is accessible, with paved paths and wheelchair-accessible restrooms. The Glazer Children’s Museum and Tampa Museum of Art are also wheelchair-accessible. Lettuce Lake Park: The park offers several accessible nature trails, including the boardwalk trail and the paved Birding Trail. The nature center and restrooms are also wheelchair-accessible. Weedon Island Preserve: The preserve offers accessible trails, including the Weeden Island Trail and the Paddling Trail. The Cultural and Natural History Center is also wheelchair-accessible. Hillsborough River State Park: The park offers accessible trails, including the Baynard Trail and the Rapids Trail. The park’s swimming area is also wheelchair-accessible. Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail: The trail is paved and fully accessible, with several wheelchair-accessible trailheads and restrooms along the route.

Parking and Public Transportation

Clearwater Beach Walk: Parking is available at several nearby lots. The Jolley Trolley also stops near the beachfront promenade. St. Pete Beach Walk: Limited street parking is available near the promenade. The Suncoast Beach Trolley also stops near the promenade. Tampa Riverwalk: Parking is available at several nearby lots and garages. The TECO Line Streetcar also stops at several points along the Riverwalk. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: Limited street parking is available near the park. Several nearby parking garages also offer hourly rates. The TECO Line Streetcar and several local bus routes also stop near the park. Lettuce Lake Park: Parking is available at the park. Several local bus routes also stop near the park. Weedon Island Preserve: Parking is available at the preserve. There are no public transportation options directly to the preserve, but several local bus routes stop nearby. Hillsborough River State Park: Parking is available at the park. There are no public transportation options directly to the park, but several local bus routes stop nearby. Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail: Parking is available at several trailheads along the route, with most offering free parking. The Suncoast Beach Trolley also stops at several points along the trail.

Whether you’re in the mood for a beachfront promenade, an urban oasis, or a nature trail, Tampa Bay has something for everyone. So, grab your walking shoes and start exploring! Who knows, you may just discover your new favorite walking spot.