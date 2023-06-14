Tampa (BLOOM) – Are you a taco lover who is looking for a culinary adventure? You’re in luck because Tampa Bay is a hot spot for mouthwatering tacos. In this article, we will take you on a tour of Tampa Bay’s best taco joints, providing you with insider tips and recommendations to help you find the most delicious tacos around.

Criteria for Selecting Taco Joints

To create our list of top taco joints, we considered several factors including authenticity of Mexican cuisine, quality of ingredients, variety of taco options, value for money, and ambiance and atmosphere.

Authenticity of Mexican Cuisine

Authenticity is key when it comes to finding the best taco joints. We looked for restaurants that offer traditional Mexican ingredients, cooking methods, and flavors. We also considered the restaurant’s history and reputation in the community.

Quality of Ingredients

The quality of ingredients is essential to creating delicious tacos. We sought out restaurants that use fresh, high-quality ingredients and that prepare their tacos with care and attention to detail.

Variety of Taco Options

A great taco joint offers a wide variety of taco options to cater to different tastes and preferences. We looked for restaurants that offer a range of options, including vegetarian and vegan options, seafood, and meat-based tacos.

Value for Money

We understand that affordability is a major consideration when dining out. We looked for restaurants that offer great value for money, with generous portion sizes and reasonable prices.

Ambiance and Atmosphere

The ambiance and atmosphere of a restaurant can greatly enhance the dining experience. We looked for restaurants that offer a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere, with friendly staff, and a pleasant decor.

Taco Joints to Visit

Now, let’s explore some of the top taco joints in Tampa Bay, where you can expect to find authentic Mexican cuisine, quality ingredients, a variety of taco options, and great value for money.

Taco Bus

The first stop on our tour is the iconic Taco Bus. This restaurant is housed in an actual bus and has been a staple in Tampa Bay for over 20 years. Taco Bus offers authentic Mexican street food, including a wide variety of tacos. We recommend trying their al pastor taco, which is made with marinated pork, pineapple, and onions. Another must-try is their lengua taco, made with tender, slow-cooked beef tongue. Taco Bus is an affordable option, with prices ranging from $2.99 to $3.99 per taco.

With over 20 years of history in the Tampa Bay area, Taco Bus is a local institution that has gained national recognition for its delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine. The original Taco Bus was actually a converted school bus, which the owners used to sell tacos at local events and festivals. Today, Taco Bus has several brick-and-mortar locations across the Tampa Bay area, serving up their signature tacos, burritos, and other Mexican favorites. One of their most popular dishes is the al pastor taco, made with marinated pork, grilled pineapple, and onions. Other must-try options include the carne asada taco and the fish taco.

Taco Bus offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, including a vegetarian taco made with sautéed veggies and beans, and a vegan taco made with grilled tofu and veggies. They also have gluten-free options available, such as a grilled chicken bowl with rice and black beans, and a gluten-free tortilla option for their tacos and burritos.

Bartaco

Our next stop is Bartaco, a trendy and stylish restaurant located in Hyde Park Village. This restaurant offers a fun and laid-back atmosphere, with a menu that features a variety of tacos and small plates. Bartaco is known for its baja fish taco, made with crispy cod, chipotle slaw, and salsa verde. We also recommend trying their chorizo and potato taco, which is a unique blend of spicy and savory flavors. Bartaco is slightly more expensive than Taco Bus, with tacos ranging from $3.50 to $4.50 each.

With its beachy decor and trendy atmosphere, Bartaco is a popular destination for foodies and Instagrammers alike. Originally founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, Bartaco now has several locations across the country, including one in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village. The menu features a variety of globally-inspired tacos, with options like the baja fish taco, the roasted duck taco, and the spicy chorizo taco. One of their most unique offerings is the falafel taco, made with crispy chickpea fritters, tahini sauce, and pickled onion. Bartaco also offers a variety of fresh and flavorful sides, such as the grilled corn with cotija cheese and the plantains with mole sauce.

Bartaco has several vegetarian and vegan options on their menu, including a crispy cauliflower taco with chipotle sauce, a roasted beet taco with goat cheese, and a falafel taco with tahini sauce. They also have gluten-free options available, such as lettuce wraps instead of tortillas for their tacos, and a gluten-free corn tortilla option.

Red Mesa Cantina

For a more upscale taco experience, we recommend visiting Red Mesa Cantina. This restaurant has a chic and stylish decor, with a menu that offers a fusion of Mexican and Southwestern flavors. Their braised beef taco is a standout option, made with tender beef that has been slow-cooked for hours, topped with avocado, salsa verde, and queso fresco. For a vegetarian option, try their mushroom and poblano taco, made with roasted mushrooms, poblano peppers, and queso fresco. Prices at Red Mesa Cantina range from $4.50 to $5.50 per taco.

Located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, Red Mesa Cantina is a vibrant and colorful restaurant that offers a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. The menu features a variety of tacos, ranging from classic options like carne asada and grilled chicken, to more creative options like the Korean beef taco and the roasted cauliflower taco. One of their most popular dishes is the Gulf shrimp taco, made with grilled shrimp, avocado, and a spicy crema sauce. Red Mesa Cantina also offers a variety of fresh and flavorful cocktails, such as the prickly pear margarita and the spicy jalapeno mule.

Red Mesa Cantina has a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, such as the roasted cauliflower taco and the black bean and sweet potato taco. They also have gluten-free options available, including a gluten-free tortilla option for their tacos and burritos, and a gluten-free version of their tortilla chips.

Capital Tacos

Last but not least, we have Capital Tacos, which is known for its unique and creative taco options. With several locations across Tampa Bay, Capital Tacos offers a fun and casual atmosphere, with a menu that features over 20 different types of tacos. One of their most popular options is the Korean BBQ taco, made with marinated steak, kimchi slaw, and a spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Another must-try is their Southern Comfort taco, made with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Capital Tacos offers affordable prices, with tacos ranging from $2.99 to $4.25 each.

Founded in 2014, Capital Tacos is a relatively new addition to the Tampa Bay taco scene, but it has quickly gained a following for its unique and creative taco options. With several locations across Tampa Bay, Capital Tacos offers a fun and casual atmosphere, with a menu that features over 20 different types of tacos. One of their most popular options is the Korean BBQ taco, made with marinated steak, kimchi slaw, and a spicy Korean BBQ sauce. Another must-try is their Southern Comfort taco, made with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Capital Tacos offers affordable prices, with tacos ranging from $2.99 to $4.25 each.

Capital Tacos has several vegetarian options on their menu, such as the grilled portobello taco and the roasted vegetable taco. They also offer a vegan taco made with black beans and veggies, as well as gluten-free options such as lettuce wraps instead of tortillas for their tacos.

Other Notable Taco Joints

While we’ve highlighted some of our top picks, there are several other notable taco joints worth mentioning. These include:

Taqueria Emanuel: This family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican street food, with generous portions and affordable prices.

This family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican street food, with generous portions and affordable prices. Los Comparres: Known for their generous portions and flavorful tacos, Los Comparres offers a variety of traditional and creative options.

Known for their generous portions and flavorful tacos, Los Comparres offers a variety of traditional and creative options. Tacoson: This no-frills restaurant offers delicious and authentic tacos, with a menu that features several different types of meats and toppings.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re a taco connoisseur or a casual fan, Tampa Bay has no shortage of delicious taco options. With so many great taco joints to choose from, you can embark on your own taco tour to discover your own favorites. Just be sure to bring your appetite and an open mind, and you’re sure to find some amazing tacos along the way!