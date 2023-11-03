Heart transplant patient Hayley Purdy joined the Bloom Heart Walk Special to share her story of being diagnosed with hereditary disease of the heart muscle.

Hayley was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy in 2013. Her father died of the same condition when he was 36, and she was 2-years-old.

Hayley thanked her doctors and transplant team for saving her life.

This year’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk is just around the corner, Saturday, Nov. 4. News Channel 8 is fighting back against heart disease and stroke and is trying to raise $50,000.

The Tampa Bay Heart Walk event is located at Raymond James Stadium located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy and starts at 7:30 a.m. – the actual Walk begins at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Heart Walk’s goal this year is $3 million. Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. (Register for the walk here)

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.

New testing for hard to diagnose chest pain

The Interim Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at TGH / USF Health, Dr. Fadi Matar, joined the Tampa Bay Heart Walk special on Bloom.

TGH and USF Health offer a procedure to detect coronary micro vascular disease. Tampa General Hospital is the highest volume center for Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (CMD) diagnosis and therapy in the state of Florida.

Dr. Matar said he is proud of the Tampa Bay community for participating this years Tampa Bay Heart Walk happening Saturday, Nov. 4. News Channel 8 is fighting back against heart disease and stroke and is trying to raise $50,000.

The Tampa Bay Heart Walk event is located at Raymond James Stadium located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy and starts at 7:30 a.m. – the actual Walk begins at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Heart Walk’s goal this year is $3 million. Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. (Register for the walk here)

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.