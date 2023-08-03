Physician of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics and Award-Winning Author, Dr. David Bernstein, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about one of the components of his book, “The Power of 5: The Ultimate Formula For Longevity & Remaining Youthful”.

In Dr. Bernstein’s book, he breaks down the formula for staying young into five categories; sleep, sweat, stress, sweets, and sex. The conversation between Guyardo and Dr. Bernstein is focused on the category of sex, and more importantly, how showing affection is medically proven to keep people healthier at any age.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.