TAMPA (BLOOM) – In the fast-paced whirlwind of modern life, where stress and responsibilities often reign supreme, the pursuit of hobbies takes center stage as an antidote to the chaos. It’s not just a pursuit of passion or a fleeting indulgence; it’s a deliberate act of supplementing your life with activities that infuse health and happiness into your daily existence.

Lifestyle expert Anastasia Turchetta joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways hobbies can support your overall well-being.

“These aren’t just pastimes; they’re the missing links in your journey to an enriched, healthier, and happier life.”, said Turchetta.

Turchetta said supplementing your live with a hobby or two can have a big ROI, or return of investment.

“It’s important to ask yourself what hobbies align with your interests and lifestyle.” said Turchetta.