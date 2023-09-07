There is an ongoing debate as to whether Americans get the nutrients they need from diet alone. For many people the adequacy of nutrients obtained from food depends on various factors, including an individual’s diet, dietary choices, and overall health. In general, a well-balanced and varied diet that includes a wide range of food groups can provide most of the essential nutrients the body needs.

Functional Medicine doctor, Dr. Cathleen Gerenger joined the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how your body can give you telltale signs that you might be nutrient deficient.

“The body’s silent language can introduce that physical signals which can guide us in identifying potential deficiencies.”, said Dr. Gerenger.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







