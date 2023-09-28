TAMPA (BLOOM) Caterer and long time TV cooking demonstrator, Chef Deb Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about the importance of eating superfoods.

“Eating superfoods is important because they are nutrient-dense and provide a plethora of health benefits. Superfoods are typically rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other

bioactive compounds, that support overall well-being and help prevent chronic diseases.”, said Murray.

She went on to say, “By incorporating these nutrient-packed foods into your diet,

you can boost your immune system, improve digestion, support brain health, enhance cardiovascular health, and even promote healthy aging. Superfoods are often natural and unprocessed, making them an excellent choice for maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet.”

For SuperFood Day on Bloom, Chef Deb prepared a her all-time favorite Salmon Poke Bowl.

“This recipe is bursting with omega-3s and protein, accompanied by an ensemble of powerhouse superfoods like quinoa, velvety avocado, and tender edamame. As you indulge in this symphony of flavors, know that we are fueling our cells for an incredible regeneration journey. This bowl is the epitome of health and vitality, boasting a low-calorie count, sky-high fiber content, and an abundance of muscle-building protein. Your body

will thank you for this divine, guilt-free treat.”, said Murray.

Salmon Poke Bowl:

Serves 4

Poke Marinade: (or buy bottled)

¼ cup Low sodium soy sauce

3 teaspoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

3 green onions thinly sliced (more for garnish)

For the Salmon – 1 pound sushi grade Salmon diced into cubes

For the base: Cooked quinoa grain or cooked brown rice up to ½ cup per bowl

For the toppings:

Sliced avocado

Sliced cucumber

Edamame

Carrots (I made ribbons using a vegetable peeler)

Sliced radishes

1 tablespoon Furikake Seasoning (optional – this is a Japanese Seasoning that goes amazing in this recipe)

In a large bowl whisk together the ingredients for the marinade.

Add the diced salmon to the marinade and chill for 15 minutes up to 1 hour.

To assemble, add rice to the bowl.

Top the rice with the tuna and your choice of toppings.

Sprinkle with Furitake and additional green onions and serve.