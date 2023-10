TAMPA (BLOOM) – Why is it that, for some people, getting old is a head-long slide into disability and social isolation, while others are still vibrant and active into their 80’s and beyond?

SuperAger, Author, and Film Producer, Jim Owen, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share the secrets of super-aging and more about his documentary, “SuperAgers: Getting Old, Living Young.”