The son of former Super Bowl champion Martín Gramática, Nico Gramatica, has made it official, he is 100% committed to joining the USF Football.

Kicking must be in the Gramática bloodline. Martín’s brothers Bill and Santiago both kicked in the NFL, and his two sons Nico, a highly touted kicker and his younger brother, Gaston are both accomplished athletes as well.

