Tampa (BLOOM) – Sunda New Asian, a renowned Chicago-founded restaurant, is making its mark in Midtown Tampa, offering a modern and elevated dining experience that celebrates the diverse cultures and cooking traditions of Southeast Asia. Led by founder and owner Billy Dec, Sunda New Asian aims to showcase the flavors, presentation, and cooking styles of various Asian countries. With its highly successful locations in Chicago and Nashville, Sunda New Asian’s arrival in Midtown Tampa brings a fresh culinary perspective to the area. Let’s delve into the vision of Billy Dec and the highlights of this exciting new establishment.

A Personal Journey of Culinary Inspiration:

Billy Dec, the visionary behind Sunda New Asian, grew up in a Filipino-American household, embarking on journeys through Asian countries en route to visiting his ancestral home. Drawing inspiration from these experiences, Dec crafted a concept that would bring the flavors and cooking traditions he encountered to the forefront. Dec’s deep connection to Tampa, where his father’s side of the family resides, adds an element of personal significance to the opening of Sunda New Asian in Midtown Tampa.

Elevating Asian Cuisine with Flavors and Techniques:

Sunda New Asian prides itself on elevating traditional Asian cuisine while maintaining the spirit of its origins. Dec emphasizes the use of quality ingredients, cooking techniques, and talent to create dishes that not only tantalize the taste buds but also captivate visually. The menu boasts an array of standout dishes, including the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, The Great White, and Miso Black Cod. The incorporation of diverse flavors and textures from various countries provides a comprehensive and enticing culinary experience for guests.

A Culinary Team Cultivating New Asian Cuisine:

Dec’s collaboration with Culinary Director Mike Morales, who hails from the Philippines, ensures an authentic representation of Southeast Asian cuisine. Morales, influenced by cultural elements from Spain, America, Mexico, China, and Malaysia, brings a unique perspective to the culinary creations at Sunda New Asian. With a commitment to evolution and inspiration, the culinary team continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in tradition. The sushi chef, hailing from Japan, contributes a traditional core foundation to the culinary offerings, allowing his cooking to speak for itself.

Experiential Offerings and Community Engagement:

Sunda New Asian goes beyond conventional dining experiences by offering a range of immersive activities. Guests can partake in sushi rolling classes, island-style feasts, mixology classes, and more. The upcoming East meets West-style brunch will introduce exciting recipes such as Ube Waffles with Crispy Chicken and Tempura French Toast. Additionally, Sunda New Asian aims to foster a sense of community, as seen in their previous endeavors such as providing meals to those in need. This commitment to engaging with the community further strengthens the establishment’s bond with its patrons.

Choosing Midtown Tampa: A Perfect Fit:

When selecting the location for their Florida outpost, Sunda New Asian found Midtown Tampa to be the ideal destination. Dec and his team were drawn to the area’s growth potential and the alignment of values it shares with the Midwest. The developers’ enthusiasm for the Sunda concept, coupled with the vibrant mix of locals, commercial offerings, and hotels, solidified their decision. Midtown Tampa’s 20-acre development provides connectivity and a diverse range of experiences, ensuring that Sunda New Asian becomes a hub for bringing people together.

The Artistic Influence: How Billy Dec’s Creative Background Shapes the Dining Experience

AMY BOYLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Billy Dec found his earliest outlets for self-expression through acting, hosting, and improvisation. These artistic endeavors not only provided him with an avenue to explore his passion but also instilled in him a deep appreciation for the power of storytelling and captivating an audience.

Dec’s acting and hosting experiences allowed him to connect with people from various walks of life, honing his ability to engage and entertain. Through these encounters, he discovered the importance of creating an immersive and memorable experience, one that extends beyond the stage or screen. He recognized that the combination of captivating storytelling, exceptional service, and visually striking presentations could transport guests to a different world—one where they could truly savor not only the flavors but also the atmosphere.

The skills acquired from improvisation, in particular, have profoundly influenced Dec’s approach to culinary artistry. Improvisation taught him to think on his feet, adapt to unforeseen circumstances, and find creative solutions. He joked that making a recipe on a tv segment is much easier than doing the real thing in the kitchen. This adaptive mindset has been instrumental in his ability to curate a menu that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, continuously pushing the boundaries of New Asian cuisine.

Dec’s creative background has fostered a deep understanding of the importance of aesthetics and presentation. Even before the rise of social media platforms like Instagram, Dec recognized that visually appealing dishes not only stimulate the senses but also enhance the overall dining experience. He recalls childhood memories of delicious family meals that were unfortunately met with apprehension due to their unappealing appearance. This early realization drove Dec to ensure that every dish at Sunda New Asian would be visually beautiful, inviting guests to indulge with their eyes before their taste buds.

Drawing upon his diverse creative experiences, Dec aims to create a dining experience that goes beyond the mere act of eating. By incorporating elements of theater, storytelling, and captivating aesthetics, he seeks to transport guests to a world where tradition and innovation harmoniously coexist. This unique approach not only showcases the rich flavors and cooking techniques of Southeast Asia but also ensures that every aspect of the dining experience at Sunda New Asian is an expression of artistry and a feast for the senses.

Billy Dec’s creative background, rooted in acting, hosting, and improvisation, has undoubtedly shaped his vision for Sunda New Asian. By seamlessly blending his artistic talents with culinary expertise, and the best talent, Dec has created a dining experience that is both visually captivating and delectably satisfying, setting Sunda New Asian apart as a truly unique and memorable establishment.

Sunda New Asian’s arrival in Midtown Tampa heralds an exciting new chapter in the local dining scene. With Billy Dec at the helm, the restaurant offers a modern Southeast Asian experience that combines traditional flavors with elevated techniques and a visually stunning presentation. As Sunda New Asian expands nationally, its unique approach to New Asian cuisine continues to captivate and delight patrons. With its commitment to community engagement and immersive experiences, Sunda New Asian promises to be a culinary destination where Tampa locals and visitors alike can savor the tastes and traditions of Southeast Asia.