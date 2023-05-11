Tampa (BLOOM) – Ah, summer in Tampa. With its sandy beaches, warm weather, and endless sunshine, it’s the perfect time to break out your favorite summer styles.

But how do you stay cool and fashionable in the Florida heat? Whether you’re lounging at the beach or exploring the city, we’ve got you covered with a guide to summer styles in Tampa.

Dressing for the Heat

First things first, let’s talk about dressing for the heat. Tampa can get hot and humid in the summer, so it’s important to choose lightweight fabrics that allow your skin to breathe. Cotton, linen, and rayon are all great options. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester, as they can trap heat and make you feel even hotter.

When it comes to colors, go for light and bright shades that reflect the sun’s rays. White, pastels, and neon colors are all great choices. Dark colors like black and navy should be avoided as they absorb heat.

Beach Fashion

Of course, no summer in Tampa is complete without a day at the beach. When it comes to beach fashion, comfort is key. Choose a swimsuit that flatters your body type and makes you feel confident. One-pieces and high-waisted bikinis are both on-trend options this season.

Cover-ups are also a must-have for any beach day. Flowy dresses, kaftans, and sarongs are all great choices that can be easily thrown over your swimsuit. Don’t forget to accessorize with a hat, sunglasses, and a beach tote to complete the look.

Exploring Tampa

(Getty Images)

When you’re not soaking up the sun at the beach, there’s plenty to explore in Tampa. Whether you’re strolling through the city’s historic districts or visiting its many museums and attractions, you’ll want to be comfortable and stylish.

For a casual daytime look, opt for lightweight shorts and a loose-fitting top. Sandals or sneakers are great shoe choices for walking around in the heat. For a dressier option, a maxi dress or jumpsuit paired with wedges or block heels is a stylish and comfortable choice.

Summer Nights

As the sun sets and the temperature cools down, it’s time to dress up for a night out in Tampa. Choose a dress or romper that is made of breathable fabric like cotton or silk. If you’re going for a more casual look, a pair of linen pants paired with a tank top or blouse is a comfortable and chic option.

Accessories can take your summer night outfit to the next level. Statement earrings, a bold necklace, or a clutch can add a pop of color and personality to any outfit.

Trending Styles in Tampa

If you want to stay on-trend this summer, there are a few styles that are particularly popular in Tampa right now. Tie-dye is a fun and playful trend that’s perfect for the beach or a casual daytime look. Bright florals and tropical prints are also on-trend this season, and can be incorporated into any outfit.

When it comes to accessories, oversized sunglasses, straw hats, and woven bags are all trending in Tampa. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different textures and patterns to create a unique and stylish look.

Choosing the Right Fabrics for Tampa’s Climate

When it comes to staying cool and comfortable in the hot and humid climate of Tampa, choosing the right fabrics is essential. Lightweight and breathable fabrics are key, as they allow air to circulate and help to wick away moisture from the skin. Here are some of the best fabrics to consider:

Cotton: This natural fabric is lightweight, breathable, and soft against the skin, making it a popular choice for summer clothing. It also absorbs moisture well, which helps to keep you dry and comfortable.

This natural fabric is lightweight, breathable, and soft against the skin, making it a popular choice for summer clothing. It also absorbs moisture well, which helps to keep you dry and comfortable. Linen: Another natural fabric, linen is made from flax fibers and is known for its lightweight and breathable qualities. It is perfect for hot weather as it allows air to circulate, keeping you cool and comfortable.

Another natural fabric, linen is made from flax fibers and is known for its lightweight and breathable qualities. It is perfect for hot weather as it allows air to circulate, keeping you cool and comfortable. Rayon: A semi-synthetic fabric made from wood pulp, rayon is a breathable and lightweight material that has a soft and silky feel. It drapes beautifully and is perfect for flowing summer dresses and tops.

A semi-synthetic fabric made from wood pulp, rayon is a breathable and lightweight material that has a soft and silky feel. It drapes beautifully and is perfect for flowing summer dresses and tops. Chambray: Chambray is a lightweight and breathable fabric that is perfect for summer shirts and dresses. It is similar in appearance to denim, but is much lighter and softer.

Chambray is a lightweight and breathable fabric that is perfect for summer shirts and dresses. It is similar in appearance to denim, but is much lighter and softer. Seersucker: Seersucker is a lightweight fabric that is known for its puckered texture. It is perfect for hot weather as it allows air to circulate and dries quickly.

By choosing fabrics like these, you can stay cool and comfortable in the Tampa heat while still looking stylish and fashionable.

Stores and Brands to Check out in Tampa Bay

Woman leaving a clothing store. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to update your summer wardrobe in Tampa, there are plenty of stores and brands to choose from. Here are some examples of where you can find trending summer styles:

Francesca’s: This boutique chain offers a wide range of trendy and affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories, with new styles arriving every week. You can find everything from flowy sundresses and rompers to strappy sandals and statement jewelry. Lululemon: If you’re looking for comfortable and stylish activewear for your summer workouts, Lululemon has you covered. Their high-quality leggings, sports bras, and tanks are perfect for yoga, running, and other outdoor activities. J.Crew: J.Crew is a popular clothing retailer that offers classic and preppy styles with a modern twist. They have a wide range of summer essentials, including lightweight shorts, breezy tops, and stylish swimsuits. Zara: This global fashion retailer offers on-trend clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. Their summer collections often feature bright colors, bold prints, and lightweight fabrics perfect for the Tampa heat. Anthropologie: If you’re looking for bohemian-inspired summer styles, Anthropologie is the place to go. They offer a wide range of flowy maxi dresses, embroidered tops, and unique accessories that are perfect for a day at the beach or a night out in the city.

By shopping at these stores and exploring their summer collections, you can find the perfect outfits to keep you looking stylish and comfortable during your time in Tampa.

Summer in Tampa is all about staying cool, comfortable, and stylish. With the right fabrics, colors, and accessories, you can create a summer wardrobe that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re lounging at the beach, exploring the city, or dressing up for a night out, these tips and trends will have you looking and feeling your best all summer long.