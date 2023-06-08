During the summer, families spend much more time at home. Personal Chef, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ways to save the big bucks this summer, while cooking delicious meals for the entire family.

Easy Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Vegetables – Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

24-32 ounces pork tenderloins (2 loins, 12 to 16 ounces each), trimmed

1 medium red onion sliced ¼ inch thick

1 zucchini sliced ¼ inch thick

1 yellow squash sliced ¼ inch thick

1 red bell pepper cut into 4ths with stem and seeds removed

3 long sweet peppers

1 16-ounce bottle Balsamic with Honey dressing

DIRECTIONS:

Place all the ingredients in a Ziploc bag for 30 minutes to overnight.

Heat a grill on medium heat for 10 minutes and oil the grates.

Add the vegetables and pork to the preheated grill (be mindful of flair ups from the marinade).

Cook the pork and vegetables for 15 – 20 minutes, turning every few minutes to ensure even cooking and brushing with reserved marinade.

Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Served sliced pork tenderloin with grilled vegetables. Drizzle with pesto before serving.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.